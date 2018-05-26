Kevin Love In Concussion Protocol, Ruled Out For Game 7 vs. Celtics

All-Star big man Kevin Love is in the NBA’s concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Game 7 vs. the Celtics:

STATUS UPDATE: @kevinlove is experiencing concussion-like symptoms and has been placed in the league’s concussion protocol.

He is now listed as OUT for Game 7 in Boston.

DETAILS: https://t.co/VXk3tptOwo — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) May 26, 2018

Love suffered the injury in the first quarter of Game 6 when he collided with Boston’s Jayson Tatum.

Behind 46 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists from LeBron James, the Cavs still managed to stay alive in the series.

Game 7 is set for 8:30pm ET Sunday at TD Garden. Should Cleveland win again and advance to the Finals, here are the steps Love would need to pass in order to get back on the court, via ESPN‘s Rachel Nichols:

Kevin Love out for Game 7, now official official with a Cavs press release. Here are the steps Love would need to pass to get back on the court, if the Cavaliers can advance to the Finals. pic.twitter.com/BCbEoq4v4e — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) May 26, 2018

