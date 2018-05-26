Kevin Love In Concussion Protocol, Ruled Out For Game 7 vs. Celtics

by May 26, 2018
223

All-Star big man Kevin Love is in the NBA’s concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Game 7 vs. the Celtics:

Love suffered the injury in the first quarter of Game 6 when he collided with Boston’s Jayson Tatum.

Behind 46 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists from LeBron James, the Cavs still managed to stay alive in the series.

Game 7 is set for 8:30pm ET Sunday at TD Garden. Should Cleveland win again and advance to the Finals, here are the steps Love would need to pass in order to get back on the court, via ESPN‘s Rachel Nichols:

RELATED
Marcus Smart On Game 7: ‘You Have To Be Ready For A Dogfight’ 💪

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Marcus Smart On Game 7: ‘You Have To Be Ready For A Dogfight’ 💪

2 hours ago
110
NBA

Richard Jefferson Explains What He Was Thinking When He Dunked On Klay 😂

3 hours ago
733
NBA

Post Up: LeBron Scores 46 As Cavs Force Game 7

16 hours ago
1,119
NBA

Tyronn Lue: LeBron James Will Be Great in Game 6

21 hours ago
618
NBA

Carmelo Anthony Rejects Claim That Kyle Korver is a Better Player

2 days ago
8,432
NBA

‘It’s Killing’ Kyrie Irving Not to Play in Eastern Conference Finals

2 days ago
4,870
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: Warriors To Activate Pat McCaw For Game 6 vs. Rockets

1 hour ago
211

Kevin Love In Concussion Protocol, Ruled Out For Game 7 vs. Celtics

2 hours ago
223

Marcus Smart On Game 7: ‘You Have To Be Ready For A Dogfight’ 💪

2 hours ago
110

Richard Jefferson Explains What He Was Thinking When He Dunked On Klay 😂

3 hours ago
733

GM Ryan McDonough: ‘Overwhelming Likelihood’ Suns Keep No. 1 Pick

4 hours ago
142