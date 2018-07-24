Report: Kevin Love Signs 4-Year, $120M Extension with Cavs

by July 24, 2018
824
kevin love extension cavaliers

Kevin Love has signed a four-year, $120 million extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst.

The extension makes Love’s overall deal worth $145 million over five years.

After LeBron James’ departure to Los Angeles, the Cavs have aggressively pushed to sign Love, 29, to a long-term extension, per Woj and Windy.

RELATED:
Report: Cavs Not Shopping Kevin Love

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Michael Beasley Doesn’t Want to Be Judged

9 hours ago
2,803
NBA

Isaiah Thomas Says He Deserved a Max Deal Prior to Hip Injury

10 hours ago
3,475
kyle korver sixers trade
NBA

Report: Sixers Discussed Trading for Kyle Korver

4 days ago
2,883
NBA

Report: Cavs had a Chance to Trade up to No. 3 in the Draft

2 weeks ago
6,752
NBA

Report: LeBron James to Focus on Post Play With the Lakers

3 weeks ago
17,917
NBA

LeBron James Says Goodbye to Northeast Ohio

3 weeks ago
5,083
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
Gordon Hayward

Report: New Balance to Relaunch Basketball Category, Want to Sign Gordon Hayward

4 hours ago
958
kevin love extension cavaliers

Report: Kevin Love Signs 4-Year, $120M Extension with Cavs

5 hours ago
824

David Robinson Says Kawhi Leonard Ignored His Outreach

8 hours ago
3,553

Michael Beasley Doesn’t Want to Be Judged

9 hours ago
2,803

Zach LaVine: ‘I Want to Be Great on Both Ends’

9 hours ago
1,273