Report: Kevin Love Signs 4-Year, $120M Extension with Cavs

Kevin Love has signed a four-year, $120 million extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst.

The extension makes Love’s overall deal worth $145 million over five years.

After LeBron James’ departure to Los Angeles, the Cavs have aggressively pushed to sign Love, 29, to a long-term extension, per Woj and Windy.

ESPN reporting with @WindhorstESPN: Cavaliers forward Kevin Love has signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension — topping out his overall deal at five-years, $145 million, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 24, 2018

Kevin Love's extension (4 years) is at the max salary in 2019-20 and '20-21, then no raise in '21-22 and then decreases in '22-23. Took about $8M less than his full max, according to sources — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 24, 2018

