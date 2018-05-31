Kevin Love: Struggles This Season ‘Well Worth it’

Kevin Love is battered and bruised, but the 29-year-old All-Star says everything he went through this season was “well worth it.”

Love is set to play in his fourth consecutive NBA Finals for the Cavs, but he’s recovering from a concussion that may keep him out of Game 1.

Love acknowledges that he had difficulty accepting his role in Cleveland, and the sting of the criticism that followed.

