Kevin Love: Struggles This Season ‘Well Worth it’

Kevin Love is battered and bruised, but the 29-year-old All-Star says everything he went through this season was “well worth it.”
Love is set to play in his fourth consecutive NBA Finals for the Cavs, but he’s recovering from a concussion that may keep him out of Game 1.
Cavs' Love satisfied as strained season leads to NBA Finals (from @AP) https://t.co/R0HeJgPwaR
— Tom Withers (@twithersAP) May 30, 2018
Love acknowledges that he had difficulty accepting his role in Cleveland, and the sting of the criticism that followed.
Per AP:
“I’ve been through enough for a guy who has been here for 12 years,” he told the AP following a recent practice. “It’s been well worth it.”
The next stop on his odyssey is the Finals, and a chance to finish on a high note. Love believes he’s already hit one in Cleveland.
“For me, the glass has always been half full whether I’ll play here four years or 14 years, I will have looked back and said it was a great time,” he said. “This has all been worth it. We got to hang a banner and hopefully there will be more to come.”