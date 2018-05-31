Kevin Love: Struggles This Season ‘Well Worth it’

by May 31, 2018
251

Kevin Love is battered and bruised, but the 29-year-old All-Star says everything he went through this season was “well worth it.”

Love is set to play in his fourth consecutive NBA Finals for the Cavs, but he’s recovering from a concussion that may keep him out of Game 1.

Love acknowledges that he had difficulty accepting his role in Cleveland, and the sting of the criticism that followed.

Per AP:

“I’ve been through enough for a guy who has been here for 12 years,” he told the AP following a recent practice. “It’s been well worth it.”

The next stop on his odyssey is the Finals, and a chance to finish on a high note. Love believes he’s already hit one in Cleveland.

“For me, the glass has always been half full whether I’ll play here four years or 14 years, I will have looked back and said it was a great time,” he said. “This has all been worth it. We got to hang a banner and hopefully there will be more to come.”

    
