Kevin Love Undergoes Successful Foot Surgery

Kevin Love underwent successful surgery to alleviate continued symptoms in his left foot on Friday, according to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Love will be re-evaluated in approximately six weeks. Hang in there, Cavs fans.

Love played in four games this season, averaging 19 points and 13.5 rebounds.

