Kevin Love Undergoes Successful Foot Surgery

Kevin Love underwent successful surgery to alleviate continued symptoms in his left foot on Friday, according to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Love will be re-evaluated in approximately six weeks. Hang in there, Cavs fans.
STATUS UPDATE: @kevinlove underwent successful surgery today to address continued left foot symptoms.
Love played in four games this season, averaging 19 points and 13.5 rebounds.
