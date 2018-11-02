Kevin Love Undergoes Successful Foot Surgery

by November 02, 2018
2
Kevin Love

Kevin Love underwent successful surgery to alleviate continued symptoms in his left foot on Friday, according to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Love will be re-evaluated in approximately six weeks. Hang in there, Cavs fans.

Love played in four games this season, averaging 19 points and 13.5 rebounds.

