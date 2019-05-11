‘Kick Me Off The Court Again!’: Stephen Curry Fires Back at Chris Paul

On the eve of Game 4 between the Warriors and Rockets, Chris Paul thwarted Stephen Curry‘s attempt to practice on the Toyota Center court, according to The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson II.

But in the end, it was Curry who kicked Paul off the court. Curry exploded for 33 second-half points in Game 6 to lead the Warriors to a 4-2 series win.

On his way into the tunnel, Curry exclaimed, “Kick me off the court again, boy!”—a nod to Paul’s previous attempt to sabotage Curry’s practice routine.

The feeling around this Warriors team right now is almost like they just won a title. They were up against it, & they knew it. One of the best wins of their entire run. pic.twitter.com/z61lwq1BTB — Reid Forgrave (@ReidForgrave) May 11, 2019

Curry went scoreless during the first half of Game 6 but channelled his 2015 MVP season during the second half while wearing his first Under Armour signature shoe, the Curry 1.

“That was the best 18 minutes of my career,” Curry said after the game.

