NBA Kicks of the Night

PJ Tucker‘s reign as the Sneaker King still remains untouched. Tucker wore three pairs last night. As if the “Last Shot” AJ14s and the Friends and Family “PSG” AJ5 wasn’t enough, Tucker brought out an OG pair of Kobe 1s, signed by the Mamba.
Tucker wasn’t the only one snapping last night. There was tons of nonsense happening all around the League. Multiple Kobe 9s were seen, several custom colorways made their debuts and the tunnel was the runway in a BIG way. Scroll down to see all of the action.
-
-
PJ Tucker: Nike Kobe 1
-
-
PJ Tucker: Air Jordan XIV
-
-
PJ Tucker: Air Jordan V “PSG” Friends and Family
-
-
Malik Beasley: Nike LeBron 15
-
-
Montrezl Harrell: Off White x Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
-
Tobias Harris: Nike Kobe AD NXT 360
-
-
Montrezl Harrell: Air Jordan XIII Low
-
-
Gary Harris: Nike PG2
-
-
Will Barton: Under Armour HOVR Havoc
-
-
Mo Bamba: Under Armour HOVR Havoc
-
-
Frank Ntilikina: Nike KD11
-
-
Jae Crowder: Nike Hyperdunk X Low
-
-
Buddy Hield: Nike Kobe 1 Protro
-
-
Spencer Dinwiddie: “Rosa Parks” SD Kronos
-
-
Mario Hezonja: Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Low
-
-
Marvin Bagley III: PUMA Clyde Court Disrupt
-
-
Luka Doncic: Nike Kyrie Low
-
-
De’Aaron Fox: Nike Kobe 9 Elite
-
-
Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk X
-
-
Kemba Walker: Air Jordan X
-
-
Jeff Teague: Nike Kobe 4 “Prelude”
-
-
Jordan Clarkson: Nike Kobe 6 “Grinch”
-
-
Taj Gibson: Nike Kyrie 4 “Cinnamon Toast Crunch”
-
-
Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXII
-
-
Khris Middleton: Off White x Nike Presto
-
-
Kawhi Leonard: Air Jordan XXXII
-
-
DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe 9 Elite
-
-
Tim Hardaway Jr: Air Jordan V
-
-
Chris Paul: Air Jordan I
-
-
Marc Gasol: Nike Hyperdunk X
-
-
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe AD Exodus
-
-
Dwayne Bacon: Air Jordan I
-
-
D’Angelo Russell: Nike PG2.5
-
-
Tyler Dorsey: Air Jordan XIV
-
-
Tyler Johnson: Air Jordan XIII
-
-
Devin Booker: Nike Hyperdunk X Low, Deandre Ayton: PUMA Clyde Court Disrupt
-
-
Aaron Gordon: Nike PG2, Jonathan Isaac: Nike LeBron 15
-
-
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Air Jordan VII “Bordeaux”
-
-
Dennis Smith Jr: Under Armour HOVR Havoc
-
-
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Nike PG2.5
-
-
Dwyane Wade: Wow7
-
-
Malik Monk: Nike Kobe 7 “Shark”
-
-
LaMarcus Aldridge: Air Jordan XXXIII
-
-
Tracy Morgan: Nike LeBron 5 “HWC”
-
-
Nate Robinson: Off White x Air Jordan I “Chicago”
-
-
Trey Lyles: Nike Kobe 6 “Barcelona”
-
-
NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 17: the sneakers of Taurean Prince #12 of the Atlanta Hawks are seen against the New York Knicks during the game on October 17, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)