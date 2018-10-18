NBA Kicks of the Night

by October 18, 2018
124
PJ Tucker

PJ Tucker‘s reign as the Sneaker King still remains untouched. Tucker wore three pairs last night. As if the “Last Shot” AJ14s and the Friends and Family “PSG” AJ5 wasn’t enough, Tucker brought out an OG pair of Kobe 1s, signed by the Mamba.

Tucker wasn’t the only one snapping last night. There was tons of nonsense happening all around the League. Multiple Kobe 9s were seen, several custom colorways made their debuts and the tunnel was the runway in a BIG way. Scroll down to see all of the action.

 
