Kings Coach Dave Joerger: Luka Doncic Has No Ceiling

by December 17, 2018
2,534

Kings head coach Dave Joerger says he doesn’t see a ceiling for Mavs rookie Luka Doncic.

Joerger adds that Doncic’s emergence is great for Dallas and the NBA as a whole.

Luka at one point expected to be drafted by Sacramento.

Per ESPN:

“He’s got a lot of different skills and I think he’s going to become a heck of a shooter,” Joerger said of Doncic before the Kings’ 120-113 road win over the Mavs on Sunday. “And when that happens, it’s going to make him quicker. He’s got good ballhandling and he knows how to play.

“Perhaps there was an idea that there was a ceiling on him. I don’t see it, unfortunately for us. But he’s great for them and he’s great for our league.”

He met with a Kings contingent in Madrid, where he played professionally the previous four seasons, before the draft.

“They needed a big guy, so it was just a better fit for him,” Doncic said diplomatically of the Kings drafting [Marvin] Bagley.

When it was suggested that Doncic didn’t really believe that, a grin broke out on his face.

“I feel that I’m very excited to be in Dallas,” Doncic said. “I’m just very happy to be here.”

Related
Dirk Nowitzki: Luka Doncic Has ‘No Fear’

    
You Might Also Like
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

1 hour ago
242
jason williams crossover secrets
SLAMTV

Jason Williams Shares His Crossover Secrets | SLAM Profiles

7 days ago
638
luka doncic post up
The Post Up

Post Up: Luka Doncic Scores 11-Straight To Beat Rockets 🔥

1 week ago
3,051
luka doncic mavericks post up
The Post Up

Post Up: Luka Doncic’s Clutch Performance Thwarts Blazers Rally 🔥

2 weeks ago
2,620
NBA

Patrick Beverley Ejected for Throwing Ball at Heckling Mavs Fan

2 weeks ago
4,976
NBA

Vlade Divac: Kings Coaches and Front-Office Should ‘Not Focus on Drama and Rumors’

2 weeks ago
1,655
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

James Dolan: ‘I Could Never Say That I Wouldn’t Consider Selling the Knicks’

11 mins ago
35

NBA Kicks of the Night

1 hour ago
242

Report: Pacers to Hire Kelly Krauskopf as First Female Assistant GM in NBA History

2 hours ago
77

Kings Coach Dave Joerger: Luka Doncic Has No Ceiling

3 hours ago
2,534

‘Just Hot’: John Wall Hangs 40 Points and 14 Assists on the Lakers

5 hours ago
1,511