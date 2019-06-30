Kings Plan To Open Free Agency With Massive Al Horford Offer

by June 30, 2019
292
Al Horford of the Boston Celtics

The Sacramento Kings are expected to make a significant offer to unrestricted big man Al Horford when free agency opens today, Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee writes.

There’s at least some mutual interest between the two parties.

While news that Horford had a four-year, $100 million offer on the table when he chose not to pick up his player option is nothing new, we haven’t known who the mystery suitor was.

Now, Anderson writes, the Kings are ready to offer just that. Whether that’s enough to land his services or not remains to be seen. The Athletic’s Sam Amick reports that he’s heard the franchise is under the impression Horford is heading elsewhere.

In the Sacramento Bee feature, Anderson writes that Horford doesn’t have any scheduled meetings for Sunday at this stage.

This wouldn’t be the first time that this regime in Sacramento has made a big move to land veteran players. In 2017 they spent considerable money on greybeards Zach Randolph and Vince Carter.

If Horford does choose to accept the deal, he could a younger, more productive version of the veteran reinforcements that they were.

In 68 games for the Eastern Conference semifinalist Celtics last season, Horford averaged 13.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per games.

   
You Might Also Like
Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard Working Toward Supermax Extension With Blazers

13 mins ago
46
Jonas Valanciunas of the Memphis Grizzlies

Grizzlies, Jonas Valanciunas Expect To Commit To Three-Year Deal When Free Agency Opens

51 mins ago
80
Jimmy Butler of the Philadelphia 76ers

2019 Free Agency Briefing: Jimmy Butler

1 hour ago
208
Nicolo Melli

Pelicans Finalizing Deal With EuroLeague Star Nicolo Melli

2 hours ago
1,522
Ricky Rubio of the Utah Jazz

Ricky Rubio To Pacers May Already Be Done Deal

3 hours ago
455
Dwight Powell of the Dallas Mavericks

Mavs To Present Dwight Powell Three-Year Extension When Free Agency Begins

3 hours ago
111

TRENDING


Most Recent
Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard Working Toward Supermax Extension With Blazers

13 mins ago
46
Jonas Valanciunas of the Memphis Grizzlies

Grizzlies, Jonas Valanciunas Expect To Commit To Three-Year Deal When Free Agency Opens

51 mins ago
80
Jimmy Butler of the Philadelphia 76ers

2019 Free Agency Briefing: Jimmy Butler

1 hour ago
208
Al Horford of the Boston Celtics

Kings Plan To Open Free Agency With Massive Al Horford Offer

2 hours ago
292
Nicolo Melli

Pelicans Finalizing Deal With EuroLeague Star Nicolo Melli

2 hours ago
1,522