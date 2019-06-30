The Sacramento Kings are expected to make a significant offer to unrestricted big man Al Horford when free agency opens today, Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee writes.

There’s at least some mutual interest between the two parties.

While news that Horford had a four-year, $100 million offer on the table when he chose not to pick up his player option is nothing new, we haven’t known who the mystery suitor was.

Now, Anderson writes, the Kings are ready to offer just that. Whether that’s enough to land his services or not remains to be seen. The Athletic’s Sam Amick reports that he’s heard the franchise is under the impression Horford is heading elsewhere.

In the Sacramento Bee feature, Anderson writes that Horford doesn’t have any scheduled meetings for Sunday at this stage.

This wouldn’t be the first time that this regime in Sacramento has made a big move to land veteran players. In 2017 they spent considerable money on greybeards Zach Randolph and Vince Carter.

If Horford does choose to accept the deal, he could a younger, more productive version of the veteran reinforcements that they were.

In 68 games for the Eastern Conference semifinalist Celtics last season, Horford averaged 13.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per games.