Kings To Hire Igor Kokoskov As Assistant Coach

by June 13, 2019
163
Igor Kokoskov of the Phoenix Suns

The Sacramento Kings are bringing former Suns head coach Igor Kokoskov aboard to serve as an assistant coach under Luke Walton, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Kokoskov coached one season in Phoenix prior to his dismissal in April and while the Suns’ 19-63 record left much to be desired, he didn’t exactly get a chance to install a system during his brief stay with the franchise.

Kokoskov has a long list of assistant coaching gigs on his resume – including a ring with the 2004 Detroit Pistons – in addition to success coaching at the international level.

Kokoskov will coach Marvin Bagley III, the No. 2 pick in 2019, after coaching that draft class’ top pick, Deandre Ayton, last season. That’s a fun fact made even more fun by the fact that Kokoskov was Luka Doncic’s head coach on the Slovenian national team. Doncic went third in 2019.

   
You Might Also Like
Lindsay Gottlieb of the Cal Bears

Cavs Hiring Vaunted NCAA Women’s Basketball Coach Lindsay Gottlieb

1 day ago
823
Taylor Jenkins of the Milwaukee Bucks

Grizzlies To Hire Taylor Jenkins As Next Head Coach

2 days ago
1,745
Jon Horst of the Milwaukee Bucks

Bucks Sign GM Jon Horst To Extension

6 days ago
184
Timberwolves mascot

Timberwolves To Hire Sachin Gupta As VP of Basketball Ops

2 weeks ago
914
Portland Trail Blazers general manager Neil Olshey

Blazers To Extend GM Neil Olshey Through 2024

3 weeks ago
340
Terry Stotts of the Portland Trail Blazers

Terry Stotts, Blazers Finalize Contract Extension

3 weeks ago
560

TRENDING


Most Recent

Goran Dragic Picks Up Player Option For 2019-20

14 mins ago
38
Igor Kokoskov of the Phoenix Suns

Kings To Hire Igor Kokoskov As Assistant Coach

1 hour ago
163
Jonas Valanciunas of the Memphis Grizzlies

Jonas Valanciunas To Decline 2019-20 Player Option

4 hours ago
408

Report: Kyrie Irving Hasn’t Ruled Out Re-Signing With Celtics

5 hours ago
1,488
Megan Gustafson of the Iowa Hawkeyes

Dallas Wings Sign Megan Gustafson

5 hours ago
270