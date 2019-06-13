The Sacramento Kings are bringing former Suns head coach Igor Kokoskov aboard to serve as an assistant coach under Luke Walton, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Kokoskov coached one season in Phoenix prior to his dismissal in April and while the Suns’ 19-63 record left much to be desired, he didn’t exactly get a chance to install a system during his brief stay with the franchise.

Kokoskov has a long list of assistant coaching gigs on his resume – including a ring with the 2004 Detroit Pistons – in addition to success coaching at the international level.

Kokoskov will coach Marvin Bagley III, the No. 2 pick in 2019, after coaching that draft class’ top pick, Deandre Ayton, last season. That’s a fun fact made even more fun by the fact that Kokoskov was Luka Doncic’s head coach on the Slovenian national team. Doncic went third in 2019.