Kings To Hire Joe Dumars As Special Advisor To Vlade Divac

The Sacramento Kings plan to hire former Pistons general manager Joe Dumars as a special advisor to Vlade Divac, Sam Amick of The Athletic reports. Dumars was the executive that built the 2004 championship Pistons squad.

Dumars oversaw the Pistons franchise from 2000 to 2014 and painstakingly assembled a roster that qualified for six consecutive conference final appearances.

The Kings are expected to formally announce the hire today, providing recently extended general manager Divac with elite support in the team’s front office.

Divac has been out of the NBA since 2014 and has been working as the president of Independent Sports and Entertainment, an agency with over 300 clients across multiple professional sports leagues.

Dumars, of course, was an iconic NBA player in his own day. SLAM profiled him back when he was still working in Detroit’s front office.