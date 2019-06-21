Kings To Hire Joe Dumars As Special Advisor To Vlade Divac

by June 21, 2019
221
Joe Dumars

The Sacramento Kings plan to hire former Pistons general manager Joe Dumars as a special advisor to Vlade Divac, Sam Amick of The Athletic reports. Dumars was the executive that built the 2004 championship Pistons squad.

Dumars oversaw the Pistons franchise from 2000 to 2014 and painstakingly assembled a roster that qualified for six consecutive conference final appearances.

The Kings are expected to formally announce the hire today, providing recently extended general manager Divac with elite support in the team’s front office.

Divac has been out of the NBA since 2014 and has been working as the president of Independent Sports and Entertainment, an agency with over 300 clients across multiple professional sports leagues.

Dumars, of course, was an iconic NBA player in his own day. SLAM profiled him back when he was still working in Detroit’s front office.

    
You Might Also Like
Tyler Johnson of the Phoenix Suns

Suns Guard Tyler Johnson Picks Up 2019-20 Player Option

1 hour ago
104
J.R. Smith of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Unable To Land A First Rounder Cavs May Waive J.R. Smith

2 hours ago
581

Bol Bol: ‘I Just Want to Prove Everyone Wrong’

2 hours ago
422

R.J. Barrett to Knicks Fans: ‘Let’s Try to Get Back to That Championship Way’

3 hours ago
159
2019 NBA Draft

2019 NBA Draft Results: Your Pick-By-Pick Guide

5 hours ago
33,112

Pelicans: Zion Williamson Not ‘Here to Save This Franchise’

8 hours ago
540

TRENDING


Most Recent
Brian Bowen of the Sydney Kings

Pacers To Sign Brian Bowen To Two-Way Deal

19 mins ago
37
Zylan Cheatham of the Arizona State Sun Devils

Pelicans Agree To Two-Way Deal With Zylan Cheatham

44 mins ago
106
Garrison Mathews of the Lipscomb Bisons

Wizards To Sign Garrison Mathews To Two-Way Contract

58 mins ago
84
Josh Reaves of the Penn State Nittany Lions

Josh Reaves To Sign Two-Way Contract With Mavs

1 hour ago
115
Tyler Johnson of the Phoenix Suns

Suns Guard Tyler Johnson Picks Up 2019-20 Player Option

1 hour ago
104