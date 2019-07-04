Kings Waive Point Guard Frank Mason III

The Sacramento Kings have waived third-year point guard Frank Mason III, the team announced the decision in a press release. Mason III got off to a strong start at the beginning of his sophomore campaign but ultimately fell out of the club’s rotation.

In 37 total games for the Kings last season, Mason III averaged 5.1 points. He averaged 7.9 points in just under 20 minutes per game during his rookie campaign.

With De’Aaron Fox now more established than he was two seasons ago and incoming backup point guard Cory Joseph on the way, Mason was in contention with Yogi Ferrell for the team’s third-string role. Jason Jones of The Athletic reports that the Kings intend to renew Ferrell’s team option.

Mason III’s 2019-20 cap hit of $1.6 million was fully non-guaranteed, so it’ll be removed from Sacramento’s books.