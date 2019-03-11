Klay Thompson Calls Out Warriors Fans in Loss to Suns

Klay Thompson implored Warriors fans to “stand up or something” after falling 115-111 Sunday night to the visiting Phoenix Suns.

Thompson added that it was probably Golden State’s “worst loss of the season.”

Devin Booker scored 13 straight in the fourth quarter, finishign with a game-high 37.

Two days after beating the 2nd best team in the West (Nuggets), The Warriors lose to the West's worst team (Suns). Klay calls out fans. Video shows Kerr saying he's tired of Draymond. Steph & Klay have off nights. KD has an ankle injury. Just another day https://t.co/kMCRrEkRfE — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) March 11, 2019

Per The Mercury News:

“I know it’s not the playoffs. But it is our last go around at Oracle,” Thompson said. “Stand up or something when we make a play. We need that energy, especially this time of year. It’s hard to conjure up energy every single night because you’re looking forward to the playoffs in that run. So we expect our fans to kind of bring that from the jump.” The Warriors lost to the Phoenix Suns, 115-111, on Sunday at Oracle Arena, snapping an 18-game winning streak against the Western Conference’s worst team and snapping a two-day pledge that they would finally take the regular season seriously. “Barely legal by NBA standards even to have a back-to-back like that,” [Steve] Kerr said. “But they came in and kicked our butt.” They sure did. The Warriors quickly experienced what Thompson considered “probably our worst loss of the season.”

