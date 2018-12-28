Klay Thompson: ‘I Don’t Think It’s a Shooting Slump’

Klay Thompson is mired in a shooting slump, though he’d never admit it.

The All-Star sniper came into Thursday night’s game against visiting Portland shooting 33.7 percent from three-point range, which would be a career worst, but says he is “not going to worry about a slow start.”

Thompson is confident his shot will begin to fall again soon enough.

Per the SF Chronicle:

“I wouldn’t doubt myself because I’ve done too many great things to ever doubt myself, stuff no one else has ever done,” Thompson said after shootaround Thursday morning. “I’m not going to worry about a slow start.” When reporters repeatedly broached the subject of his shooting Thursday, Thompson got uncharacteristically defiant. “I don’t care,” Thompson said. “I don’t think it’s a shooting slump. I really don’t. Like I said, I don’t care.” Asked what it is if not a slump, Thompson said, “I don’t know, what do you think it is? Aren’t we in first place? Exactly.” The law of averages suggests that Thompson should snap out of his slump soon enough. A career 41.6-percent shooter from beyond the arc, he owns league records for three-pointers in a game (14) and three-pointers in a quarter (nine) as well as the playoff record for threes in a game (11). “I’d rather have them fall in playoff time than in December,” Thompson said. “Just because I’ve had a few bad games in a row, I’m not going to worry about not shooting the ball well. I’m one of the best shooters to ever play. I don’t really care what people say.”

