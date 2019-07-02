Klay Thompson Has Surgery, Expected To Follow 5-to-7 Month Recovery Timeline

by July 02, 2019
162

Warriors guard Klay Thompson has undergone successful knee surgery to repair his torn ACL, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Now the Splash Bro will embark upon a 5-to-7-month long recovery process.

If Thompson is able to hit the early side of that window, he could be back in action before Christmas. The late end of that window would have him back in action in February, provided rehabilitation goes smoothly and he’s able to return to basketball activities promptly.

While there’s certainly no guarantee that Thompson will be able to reach 100% at any point during the 2019-20, his presence will be welcomed as Golden State embraces for a vastly different season than what they’ve become accustomed to.

Thompson injured his knee in Game 6 of the NBA Finals and had the surgery performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache at the Kerlan Jobe Institute in Los Angeles.

   
You Might Also Like
Noah Vonleh of the New York Knicks

Wolves Agree To One-Year Deal With Noah Vonleh

36 mins ago
227

Warriors Agree To Deal With Willie Cauley-Stein

1 hour ago
1,044
Daniel Theis of the Boston Celtics

Celtics Agree To Two-Year Deal With RFA Daniel Theis

2 hours ago
331

Report: Sixers Offer Ben Simmons 5-Year, $170 Million Max Extension

5 hours ago
269
Dorian Finney-Smith of the Dallas Mavericks

Mavs To Re-Sign Forward Dorian Finney-Smith

5 hours ago
463

Report: Jimmy Butler Turned Down the Sixers’ Max Offer

11 hours ago
3,056

TRENDING


Most Recent
Noah Vonleh of the New York Knicks

Wolves Agree To One-Year Deal With Noah Vonleh

36 mins ago
227

Klay Thompson Has Surgery, Expected To Follow 5-to-7 Month Recovery Timeline

60 mins ago
162

Warriors Agree To Deal With Willie Cauley-Stein

1 hour ago
1,044
Daniel Theis of the Boston Celtics

Celtics Agree To Two-Year Deal With RFA Daniel Theis

2 hours ago
331

Report: Sixers Offer Ben Simmons 5-Year, $170 Million Max Extension

5 hours ago
269