Warriors guard Klay Thompson has undergone successful knee surgery to repair his torn ACL, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Now the Splash Bro will embark upon a 5-to-7-month long recovery process.

If Thompson is able to hit the early side of that window, he could be back in action before Christmas. The late end of that window would have him back in action in February, provided rehabilitation goes smoothly and he’s able to return to basketball activities promptly.

While there’s certainly no guarantee that Thompson will be able to reach 100% at any point during the 2019-20, his presence will be welcomed as Golden State embraces for a vastly different season than what they’ve become accustomed to.

Thompson injured his knee in Game 6 of the NBA Finals and had the surgery performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache at the Kerlan Jobe Institute in Los Angeles.