Klay Thompson: ‘I Expect Our Fans to Be the Loudest They Have Ever Been’

by June 13, 2019
278

Oracle Arena is set to host Game 6 of the NBA Finals tonight, the very last game in the famed building, and Klay Thompson expects Warriors fans to be the “loudest they have ever been.”

Thompson says they should cheer especially hard in honor of the injured Kevin Durant.

Golden State has KD on their minds as they look to force a Game 7 against the Toronto Raptors, who hold a 3-2 series lead.

Per The Athletic:

“I expect our fans to be the loudest they have ever been, especially in the name of Kevin and bringing his type of spirit he would bring to the fight and the competitiveness,” Klay Thompson said at the podium, booming his voice in a way he rarely does.

“I know our fans will do that because we deserve it, but more importantly Kevin does for what he gave this team, this organization. There wouldn’t be banners if it wasn’t for his presence. So we expect our crowd to be loud for him.”

Durant rejoined the action in Game 5 after missing nine games with a calf injury but then collapsed to the floor in the second quarter. It was clear immediately that he had suffered something catastrophic.

“For him to get back out there, as crazy as it sounds, I think he played for 11 minutes, I think those 11 minutes were enough to give us the spark that we needed,” Draymond Green said. “So now we want to continue to try to build on that and do everything that we can to finish the series the right way.”

