Klay Thompson: ‘If There’s Any Pain, it Will Be a No-Go’ for Game 3

Klay Thompson‘s status for Game 3 of the NBA Finals tonight remains up in the air, as he recovers from a strained left hamstring.

“If there’s any pain, it will be a no-go,” Thompson told reporters after practice Tuesday afternoon.

A newsy Warriors injury update, leading with Kevin Durant being ruled out of Game 3 and Klay Thompson being listed as questionable: https://t.co/Riz4HYUWHg — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) June 4, 2019

Kevin Durant (strained right calf) has been ruled out of Game 3—Kevon Looney is done for the series with a nondisplaced first costal cartilage fracture—but head coach Steve Kerr says it’s “feasible” KD could suit up in Game 4 after only one practice.

Per The San Fran Chronicle:

“Obviously, I would do anything I can to be out there, but it’s all in (the training staff’s) hands,” Thompson said. “If there’s any pain, it will be a no-go just because of the position we’re in. This could be a longer series, so there’s no point in trying to go out there and re-aggravate it and potentially keep myself out of the whole … Finals instead of just one game. So like I said, it will be a game-time decision. But I really want to be out there.” Thompson, who left early in the fourth quarter of Game 2 with left hamstring tightness, underwent an MRI exam Monday that revealed a mild left hamstring strain. For much of the practice session open to media Tuesday, he sat on the bench before eventually getting up some shots. Kerr conceded that Thompson, who has not missed a playoff game in his career, will do everything in his power to play Wednesday. However, the training staff must determine whether Thompson would be at risk of worsening the injury if he played Game 3. News that Looney is done for the Finals comes a day after the Warriors announced that he was “out indefinitely.”

