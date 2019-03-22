Klay Thompson: ‘It Would Be Awesome to Make All-Defensive Team’

by March 22, 2019
Klay Thompson says making an NBA All-Defensive team has “always been a goal” of his.

It is one that has, so far, eluded the five-time All-Star.

Thompson, 29, isn’t losing sleep over it, though, as he knows that “the love from the media and fans can be fickle.”

Per The Mercury News:

“It’s always been a goal of mine. I pride myself on playing on both sides of the ball,” Thompson said following morning shootaround. “It would be awesome to make All-Defensive team before it’s all said and done.”

The Warriors have often said this should have happened already. They said it last season.

“I’m not a steals guy, but we have to have some great defenders on this team. We’ve been in first place for four out of five freaking years,” Thompson said. “So at the end of the day we have to have some great defenders. It’s not just all offense with this team. We got guys that play that side of the ball.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr jokingly told reporters “it’s all your fault” and wondered if Thompson’s offensive credentials overshadow his defense. But Kerr also conceded “there’s a lot lot of guys out there that are really good; these things are really difficult.”

“I just try to play my game,” Thompson said. “It is nice to be talked about in a good light. At the end of the day, the love from the media and fans can be fickle just because it’s so game-to-game. We live in a time where it’s what have you done for me lately. You can’t get caught up in the love right now.”

