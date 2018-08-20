Klay Thompson: ‘I Would Like to Be a Warrior for Life’

Klay Thompson says he would like to be a “Warrior for life.”

Thompson, 28, is headed for unrestricted free agency next summer unless Golden State can lock him up prior to that.

I chatted with @KlayThompson before his private gathering for the @ThompsonFamFoun about his pending free agency, if he would take an extension and his goals for the 2018-19 season. Klay's main message: "I would like to be a Warrior for life." https://t.co/i5EDT5qKmR pic.twitter.com/b7vp00we0h — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) August 19, 2018

Klay’s father, Mychal, told reporters that “you can mark it down” he’ll be signing a long-term deal with the defending NBA champs.

Per The Mercury News:

“I’ve said it many times before: I would like to be a Warrior for life,” Thompson told Bay Area News Group before hosting a party at Hotel Vitale as a prelude to his first annual Thompson Family Foundation Golf Tournament on Sunday at TPC Harding Park. “Contract negotiations are way down the line. But I think we all have the same interest. I would love to be here for the rest of my career.” To ensure that, would Thompson entertain securing an extension with the Warriors before or during the 2019-20 season? Or would Thompson prefer to become a free agent in 2019, potentially to maximize his earnings? “It’s tough to say,” Thompson said. “I’d definitely be interested. But at the end of the day, I’m going to be a free agent in 2019. Number one on my list would obviously be to stay with the Warriors.”

