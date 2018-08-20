Klay Thompson: ‘I Would Like to Be a Warrior for Life’

by August 20, 2018
277

Klay Thompson says he would like to be a “Warrior for life.”

Thompson, 28, is headed for unrestricted free agency next summer unless Golden State can lock him up prior to that.

Klay’s father, Mychal, told reporters that “you can mark it down” he’ll be signing a long-term deal with the defending NBA champs.

Per The Mercury News:

“I’ve said it many times before: I would like to be a Warrior for life,” Thompson told Bay Area News Group before hosting a party at Hotel Vitale as a prelude to his first annual Thompson Family Foundation Golf Tournament on Sunday at TPC Harding Park. “Contract negotiations are way down the line. But I think we all have the same interest. I would love to be here for the rest of my career.”

To ensure that, would Thompson entertain securing an extension with the Warriors before or during the 2019-20 season? Or would Thompson prefer to become a free agent in 2019, potentially to maximize his earnings?

“It’s tough to say,” Thompson said. “I’d definitely be interested. But at the end of the day, I’m going to be a free agent in 2019. Number one on my list would obviously be to stay with the Warriors.”

