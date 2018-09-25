Klay Thompson ‘Not Really’ Interested in Free Agency

by September 25, 2018
1,580

Klay Thompson will be a free agent next summer, but he’s not looking forward to it.

Thompson, 28, says he is “perfecly content” in Golden State.

The All-Star guard gave no hints if he would ink an extension with the Warriors this season.

Per the Mercury News:

“To be honest, not really,” Thompson said Monday at the annual media day. “I think when guys go into free agency, they’re searching for a situation like mine or similar to our team. So I’m perfectly content here. Just look around the walls and the artwork and see how I was a part of this build-up, it keeps you motivated and makes you want to be a Warrior my whole career.”

As usual, though, Thompson would rather not talk about his contract status. He admitted he had no idea if a new deal could be reached before the season begins. General manager Bob Myers indicated he has had some discussions with Thompson’s representation, as well as Draymond Green’s.

“I’m not sure, that’s why I have my agent (Greg Lawrence) who helps me with these things,” Thompson said. “He definitely gets his money’s worth during these times, but as long as I’m here in this Warriors uniform and I’m able to compete for championships, that’s what my sole focus is on … just try to win another championship and enjoy the ride along the way, because it goes by really fast as we all know.”

Related
Klay Thompson: ‘I Would Like to Be a Warrior for Life’

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Kevin Durant: ‘I Could Have Easily Signed a Long-Term Deal’

3 hours ago
2,876
NBA

LeBron: Lakers ‘A Long Way’ From Warriors

19 hours ago
1,355
NBA

DeMarcus Cousins Contributes $250K to Build New Basketball Court in Hometown

3 days ago
3,890
NBA

Kyrie Irving Is Confident Celtics Can Beat Warriors in 7-Game Series

3 days ago
3,711
NBA

Jamal Crawford: ‘I Know I Will Be Somewhere at Some Point’

4 days ago
3,065
NBA

Joe Lacob: Warriors to Re-Recruit Kevin Durant in Free Agency

5 days ago
8,801
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Giannis Showed Up Three Hours Early to His Workout With Kobe

3 hours ago
1,353

Kevin Durant: ‘I Could Have Easily Signed a Long-Term Deal’

3 hours ago
2,876

Paul George: ‘We’ve Got the Chemistry’ to Contend

4 hours ago
378

Klay Thompson ‘Not Really’ Interested in Free Agency

4 hours ago
1,580

Report: Jimmy Butler Declines to Rejoin Timberwolves

5 hours ago
1,869