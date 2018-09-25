Klay Thompson ‘Not Really’ Interested in Free Agency

Klay Thompson will be a free agent next summer, but he’s not looking forward to it.

Thompson, 28, says he is “perfecly content” in Golden State.

Klay Thompson once again showing zero signs he wants to play anywhere else but the Warriors when he becomes a free agent next summer https://t.co/ONWKViNG2z — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) September 24, 2018

The All-Star guard gave no hints if he would ink an extension with the Warriors this season.

Per the Mercury News:

“To be honest, not really,” Thompson said Monday at the annual media day. “I think when guys go into free agency, they’re searching for a situation like mine or similar to our team. So I’m perfectly content here. Just look around the walls and the artwork and see how I was a part of this build-up, it keeps you motivated and makes you want to be a Warrior my whole career.” As usual, though, Thompson would rather not talk about his contract status. He admitted he had no idea if a new deal could be reached before the season begins. General manager Bob Myers indicated he has had some discussions with Thompson’s representation, as well as Draymond Green’s. “I’m not sure, that’s why I have my agent (Greg Lawrence) who helps me with these things,” Thompson said. “He definitely gets his money’s worth during these times, but as long as I’m here in this Warriors uniform and I’m able to compete for championships, that’s what my sole focus is on … just try to win another championship and enjoy the ride along the way, because it goes by really fast as we all know.”

Related

Klay Thompson: ‘I Would Like to Be a Warrior for Life’