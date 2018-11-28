Klay Thompson: Warriors vs Raptors ‘Might Be a Preview of June’

The Golden State Warriors are visiting Toronto on Thursday night, in what Klay Thompson thinks “might be a preview of June.”

Thompson says the Raptors have got “something really special up there in Canada right now.”

“Right now they’re the best, and I expect them to be there throughout the whole season,” Thompson told reporters Monday night. “They’ve got tremendous length and so many two-way players. Obviously Kawhi (Leonard) is back and playing at an MVP level. Kyle Lowry is a great leader, as well as a bulldog out there. So it’s going to be a great test for us. Who knows, it might be a preview of June. They’ve got something really special up there in Canada right now.”

The Raps, the top team in the Eastern Conference, earned their sixth win in a row Tuesday night, a 122-114 road victory in Memphis.

Lowry, VanVleet lead Raptors to 122-114 win over Grizzlies. https://t.co/cQHBsBSUqZ — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) November 28, 2018

Per the AP:

Kyle Lowry had 24 points and six assists, and Fred VanVleet added 18 points to lead the Raptors. VanVleet made all six shots on the night, including three from outside the arc in the fourth. “We know I haven’t been shooting the ball well,” VanVleet said. “That’s no secret. So, to get back on track a little bit is always fun.” Kawhi Leonard finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Serge Ibaka scored 16 points as the Raptors won their sixth straight and maintained the best record in the NBA (18-4). “They put a ton of pressure on you. Their style won the fight,” Memphis coach J.B. Bickerstaff said of the Raptors, later adding: “I think we got rushed to be honest with you. They turned up their defensive pressure and we got sped up. Again, we play a certain style, and we weren’t comfortable with some of the shots because they were rushed.”

