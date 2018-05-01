Kevin Love and DeMar DeRozan Team Up for National Mental Health Month

Kevin Love and DeMar DeRozan will meet as foes on the court during the Eastern Conference Semifinals over the next two weeks; however, they’ve teamed up for something much bigger than basketball off the court.

The duo collaborated on a 30-second PSA that will run through the entire month of May, which is national mental health month.

This isn’t the first time DeRozan and Love have been activists for mental health awareness: DeRozan opened up about his struggles in an interview last March and Love publicly discussed his battle with panic attacks a few days later.

For more information on what the NBA is doing to promote mental health awareness, visit nba.com/mindhealth.