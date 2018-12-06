‘I Knew I Had the Hot Hand’: Paul George Burns the Nets for 47 Points

by December 06, 2018
232

Paul George scored 25 of his 47 points in the fourth quarter Wednesday night in Brooklyn, including the game-winning three-pointer.

George’s heroics led OKC past the Nets 114-112.

The Thunder overcame a 23-point deficit, earning their biggest comeback victory ever.

Per the AP and Oklahoman:

“Yeah, it felt good,” George said. “I had the hot hand, I knew I had the hot hand. I just felt good all game.”

Russell Westbrook had his 108th career triple-double to snap a tie with former Nets star and coach Jason Kidd for third in NBA history, finishing with 21 points, 17 assists and 15 rebounds.

“I don’t care about what the stats (are),” George said when asked about his reputation for missing potential game-winning shots. “Shots go in, shots don’t. I don’t play for stats. That’s not how I play the game.

“Whatever the joke or meme, I’m doing what I love to do and I’m doing it at the highest level. I can’t say that for everybody that’s commenting or making a meme. Those guys aren’t happy with who they are. I’m happy with what I am, who I am as a person. I play this game because I love it.”

