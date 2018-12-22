Knicks Announce Kristaps Porzingis Has Made ‘Good Progress’ with Rehab

Knicks All-Star Kristaps Porzingis, who suffered a torn ACL almost a year ago, has “made good progress with rehabilitation,” according to the team.

The knee is “healing well” and KP is set to be re-evaluated in mid-February.

In a meeting with reporters, Knicks president Steve Mills talked about Porzingis’ eventual return, per Marc Berman of the NY Post:

“There will be a series of benchmarks that we’ll still measure as we’re going through this. But then we’ll have another in mid-February. We feel like we’ll have enough data and enough information to make another assessment to see exactly where he is.” Asked directly if there’s a chance he can still play his first game in February, Mills said: “I don’t know. I won’t know until after we do these next round of testing. I’m saying we won’t know when he will play until we do the next set of testing, which is in mid-February.”

Overall, the front office wants to see Kristaps on the court this season, but is reluctant to rush the process at all:

“I think we would like him to play and hope that he plays as soon as he’s comfortable playing. We’d like him to get on the court, we’d love to see him play, but we also acknowledge that he is a really, really important part of the long-term future of this franchise. And the one thing we’re not going to do is take any real risk with a [23]-year-old player in his position.”

New York is currently the No. 12 seed in the East with a 9-25 record.

