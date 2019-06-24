The New York Knicks have been fined $50,000 for violating the NBA’s rules regarding equal access for media, the league announced in a press release. The franchise came under fire for its decision to ban the New York Daily News (and only them) from the team’s post-draft press conference.

The Knicks, in turn, have released a statement acknowledging that they made an error by interpreting the post-draft conference as an invite-only event. They add that they’ll continue to provide access to credentialed media heading forward.

According to Andrew Bucholtz of Awful Announcing, this isn’t the first time that the team and the publication have butted heads. During the season the the Daily News was prohibited from another press event after an article published about James Dolan potentially selling the franchise.

As Marc Stein of the New York Times detailed at the time, it’s not the franchise’s call which publications can cover the team. The New York Daily News is a publication credentialed by the league itself.