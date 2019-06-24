Knicks Fined For Banning New York Daily News From Presser

by June 24, 2019
295
James Dolan, Steve Mills of the New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have been fined $50,000 for violating the NBA’s rules regarding equal access for media, the league announced in a press release. The franchise came under fire for its decision to ban the New York Daily News (and only them) from the team’s post-draft press conference.

The Knicks, in turn, have released a statement acknowledging that they made an error by interpreting the post-draft conference as an invite-only event. They add that they’ll continue to provide access to credentialed media heading forward.

According to Andrew Bucholtz of Awful Announcing, this isn’t the first time that the team and the publication have butted heads. During the season the the Daily News was prohibited from another press event after an article published about James Dolan potentially selling the franchise.

As Marc Stein of the New York Times detailed at the time, it’s not the franchise’s call which publications can cover the team. The New York Daily News is a publication credentialed by the league itself.

  
You Might Also Like

Is Cam Reddish the Next Paul George? 🧐 Hawks Got a STEAL!

2 hours ago
63
Evan Turner of the Portland Trail Blazers

Blazers Trading Evan Turner To Hawks For Kent Bazemore

4 hours ago
3,255
Jimmer Fredette of the Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns To Decline 2019-20 Team Option On Jimmer Fredette

4 hours ago
787
Stephon Marbury of the Beijing Royal Fighters

Stephon Marbury Hired As Head Coach Of CBA’s Beijing Royal Fighters

5 hours ago
1,018

LaMelo Ball Gets Tested in Close Game at the Drew League! 👀

6 hours ago
350

Report: Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving ‘Met Twice’ to Discuss Free Agency

6 hours ago
1,767

TRENDING


Most Recent

Is Cam Reddish the Next Paul George? 🧐 Hawks Got a STEAL!

2 hours ago
63
Haywood Highsmith of the Philadelphia 76ers

Sixers Waive Two-Way Signee Haywood Highsmith

2 hours ago
138
Evan Turner of the Portland Trail Blazers

Blazers Trading Evan Turner To Hawks For Kent Bazemore

4 hours ago
3,255
Jimmer Fredette of the Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns To Decline 2019-20 Team Option On Jimmer Fredette

4 hours ago
787
James Dolan, Steve Mills of the New York Knicks

Knicks Fined For Banning New York Daily News From Presser

5 hours ago
295