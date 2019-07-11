Knicks, Marcus Morris Plan To Sign One-Year, $15M Deal

The New York Knicks plan to sign Marcus Morris to a one-year, $15 million contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic writes. The team successfully lured Morris away from a verbal commitment with the San Antonio Spurs.

The 29-year-old averaged 13.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game for the Boston Celtics in 2018-19 and will add grit and toughness to a young Knicks team eager to surround their young core with impactful veterans.

The Knicks will use the last of their cap space to bring Morris aboard but will still have a room exception to offer Reggie Bullock. The swingman whose uncertain health led to a series of last-minute deal changes over the course of the past week.