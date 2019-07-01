The Knicks have agreed to a two-year, $31 million deal with big man Bobby Portis, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Portis split last season between the Wizards and Bulls.

During his half-season stint with Washington, Portis averaged 14.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. He’ll slot into a suddenly crowded Knicks from court that also contains fellow newcomers Julius Randle and Taj Gibson.

Portis is a restricted free agent so there’s still the chance that the Wizards would match an offer sheet that he signs but Candace Buckner of the Washington Post tweets that there’s been a sense that the two parties were going to move on.