Knicks To Sign Julius Randle To Three-Year, $63M Deal

by June 30, 2019
1,111
Julius Randle of the New Orleans Pelicans

The New York Knicks and Julius Randle have agreed on a three-year deal worth $63 million, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. While New York was no doubt aiming to nab a superstar free agent target, their consolation prize is one of the most underrated players available on the market.

Randle will arrive in New York fresh off a campaign in which he averaged 21.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. The big man, who also possesses above average passing abilities has filled the stat sheet at every opportunity throughout his five-year career.

While Randle has always been a productive force when given significant minutes, however, he hasn’t always gotten them. The 2018-19 campaign was Randle’s first averaging more than 30 minutes per game.

You Might Also Like
Al Horford of the Boston Celtics

Al Horford Agrees To Four-Year Deal Philadelphia 76ers

35 mins ago
227

Miami Heat Finalizing Deal To Acquire Jimmy Butler In Sign-And-Trade

39 mins ago
1,369
Taj Gibson of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Knicks Agree To Two-Year Deal With Taj Gibson

49 mins ago
1,270
Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks

Mavs, Kristaps Porzingis Agree To Five-Year, Guaranteed Max Deal

1 hour ago
221
George Hill of the Milwaukee Bucks

George Hill, Milwaukee Bucks Agree To Three-Year Deal

2 hours ago
557
Rodney Hood of the Portland Trail Blazers

Trail Blazers To Re-Sign Rodney Hood On Two-Year Deal

2 hours ago
152

TRENDING


Most Recent
Al Horford of the Boston Celtics

Al Horford Agrees To Four-Year Deal Philadelphia 76ers

35 mins ago
227

Miami Heat Finalizing Deal To Acquire Jimmy Butler In Sign-And-Trade

39 mins ago
1,369
Taj Gibson of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Knicks Agree To Two-Year Deal With Taj Gibson

49 mins ago
1,270
Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks

Mavs, Kristaps Porzingis Agree To Five-Year, Guaranteed Max Deal

1 hour ago
221
Thomas Bryant of the Washington Wizards

Thomas Bryant To Re-Sign With Wizards

2 hours ago
116