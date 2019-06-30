Knicks To Sign Julius Randle To Three-Year, $63M Deal

The New York Knicks and Julius Randle have agreed on a three-year deal worth $63 million, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. While New York was no doubt aiming to nab a superstar free agent target, their consolation prize is one of the most underrated players available on the market.

Randle will arrive in New York fresh off a campaign in which he averaged 21.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. The big man, who also possesses above average passing abilities has filled the stat sheet at every opportunity throughout his five-year career.

While Randle has always been a productive force when given significant minutes, however, he hasn’t always gotten them. The 2018-19 campaign was Randle’s first averaging more than 30 minutes per game.