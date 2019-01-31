🚨 Report: Kristaps Porzingis Traded To Mavericks 🚨

The Knicks have agreed to trade Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

In addition to Porzingis, Dallas will receive Tim Hardaway Jr, Courtney Lee and Trey Burke. In return, the Knicks will get Dennis Smith Jr, DeAndre Jordan and Wesley Matthews.

The Mavs are also working to acquire a first-round pick to include in the trade, reports ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Porzingis is planning to sign his qualifying offer this summer, setting him up to become an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

The Knicks and Mavs have scheduled a trade call with the league office to finalize the deal.

During a meeting with Knicks brass this week, Porzingis expressed concern with the franchise’s direction and communicated a desire to be traded.

