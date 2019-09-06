Knicks Cancel Deal With Kris Wilkes

by September 06, 2019
350
Kris Wilkes of the UCLA Bruins

MOST RECENT

The Knicks had planned on bringing former UCLA Guard Kris Wilkes to training camp on a two-way deal. However, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post, Wilkes’ deal, which the team never officially announced, has been voided due to health reasons.

Wilkes’ deal is the second contract the Knicks have voided for health reasons since the new league year began. New York axed Reggie Bullock’s initial free agent contract agreement due to concerns with his back, which is expected to keep him out of action well into the season. The team re-negotiated a new deal with Bullock, paying him roughtly $8M over two years instead of the $21M he was originally scheduled to receive.

New York remains interested in working something out with Wilkes in the future, though the guard is not considered healthy enough to participate in training camp, which begins on September 30, per Berman. The Knicks now have one two-way contract available, as Kadeem Allen holds the other.

 
You Might Also Like
nba ticket prices

For 2019-20 NBA Tickets, New York and California Are The Hottest Markets 🎟️

3 days ago
316

RJ Barrett Gunning for Rookie of the Year Award

1 week ago
912
Carmelo Anthony of the Houston Rockets

Carmelo Anthony, Hasheem Thabeet Scrimmage With Knicks

1 week ago
4,178

Wayne Ellington: Knicks Will Be ‘Picking Guys Up All 94 Feet’

2 weeks ago
3,653
dennis smith jr remy runs knicks

Dennis Smith Jr Goes OFF at Remy Runs! 😈

2 weeks ago
1,490

Zion Williamson: Knicks Getting a ‘Killer’ in RJ Barrett

4 weeks ago
2,390

TRENDING


Most Recent

CBA Explained: Exhibit 9 In NBA Summer Contracts

2 hours ago
50
Dirk Nowitzki Dallas Mavericks court

Unconfirmed Dirk Nowitzki Tribute Appears In NBA 2K20

4 hours ago
1,398

Indiana Pacers Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

5 hours ago
308
Kris Wilkes of the UCLA Bruins

Knicks Cancel Deal With Kris Wilkes

7 hours ago
350

Boston Celtics Young Core is CRAZY! ☘️ FIBA World Cup Highlights

1 day ago
5,057

Celtics Add Kaiser Gates To Training Camp Roster

1 day ago
2,505