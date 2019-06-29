Knicks Waive Lance Thomas

by June 29, 2019
430
Lance Thomas of the New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have waived forward Lance Thomas, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Thomas’ non-guaranteed $7.5 million will come off of New York’s books when the 2019-20 season officially begins on Sunday.

The Knicks decision to shed Thomas’ deal comes as no surprise given the team’s dedication to clearing cap space for two max free agents. They could technically revisit a pairing with Thomas, who played in 41 games for them last season, again at a later date.

The 31-year-old spent the past five seasons with New York.

    
You Might Also Like
Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors

2019 Free Agency Briefing: Kawhi Leonard

1 hour ago
217
Terry Rozier of the Boston Celtics

Celtics Extend Qualifying Offer To Terry Rozier

2 hours ago
641
Edmond Sumner of the Indiana Pacers

Pacers To Decline Team Option On Edmond Sumner

3 hours ago
206
Nene of the Houston Rockets

Nene Declining 2019-20 Player Option With Rockets

3 hours ago
329
Nikola Mirotic of the Milwaukee Bucks

Nikola Mirotic To Leave NBA For EuroLeague Team In Barcelona

3 hours ago
2,086

D’Angelo Russell To Meet With Wolves At Start Of Free Agency

4 hours ago
263

TRENDING


Most Recent
Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors

2019 Free Agency Briefing: Kawhi Leonard

1 hour ago
217
Lance Thomas of the New York Knicks

Knicks Waive Lance Thomas

2 hours ago
430
Terry Rozier of the Boston Celtics

Celtics Extend Qualifying Offer To Terry Rozier

2 hours ago
641

Pistons Emerging As Favorite To Sign Derrick Rose

2 hours ago
981
Edmond Sumner of the Indiana Pacers

Pacers To Decline Team Option On Edmond Sumner

3 hours ago
206