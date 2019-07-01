The New York Knicks have agreed to a deal with veteran swingman Wayne Ellington, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The 31-year-old will sign on for a two-year deal worth $16 million.

Ellington averaged 10.3 points per game in 53 contests for the Detroit Pistons last season while shooting .371 from beyond the arc. He’ll join a new-look Knicks squad that missed out on top-tier free agents but has assembled a stable of solid veterans.

The Knicks will be the ninth team that Ellington has played for since 2011-12.