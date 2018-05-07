Kobe Bryant: Ben Simmons Should Rebuild Jumper

Kobe Bryant, aesthetically speaking, thinks Ben Simmons would be better off with a rebuilt jumpshot.

The Black Mamba, however, doesn’t blame Simmons or his jumper for the Sixers being in a 3-0 hole against the Boston Celtics.

PODCAST: @KobeBryant on @KingJames's playoffs, how he would defend him, Brad Stevens coaching, Ben Simmons jump shot, more https://t.co/tslqkwthGG — Chris & Caron (@ChrisAndCaron) May 6, 2018

Bryant says Philadelphia lacked fundemental discipline in their 101-98 Game 3 overtime loss.

Per Fox Sports Radio: