Kobe Bryant: ‘You Can’t Beat Golden State By Playing Golden State-Style’

by August 24, 2018
17,476

Kobe Bryant says you can’t beat the Golden State Warriors by emulating their style of play.

Hence why The Black Mamba thinks the Los Angeles Lakers are “building the team smartly” around LeBron James.

Bryant believes you need physical, multi-dimensional players to take down the reigning NBA champs.

Per ExtraTV:

The Lakers legend said of LeBron’s move, “I think they’re building the team smartly, they’re building strong physical players… What I mean by that is they don’t have players that are one-dimensional…

“Cause you can’t beat [the] Golden State [Warriors] by playing Golden State-style — just not going to happen.”

Report: LeBron James to Focus on Post Play With the Lakers

   
