Kobe Bryant: LeBron James Must ‘Figure Out a Way to Win’

As far as Kobe Bryant is concerned, it doesn’t matter if LeBron James has to face a vastly superior Golden State Warriors team in the NBA Finals year after year.

The King has to “figure out a way to win.”

Bryant defines every great player’s legacy by how many championship rings they collect.

The Black Mamba is happy to share the same kind of tough-love advice Michael Jordan gave him years ago when he was struggling to get past the Celtics.

Per Bleacher Report: