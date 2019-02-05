Kobe Bryant: Rockets Can’t Win With James Harden Dominating So Much

by February 05, 2019
2,034

Kobe Bryant admires the historic tear James Harden is on this season, but doubts his one-man show in Houston will not result in an NBA championship.

Bryant says Harden “has to do what he has to do in order for his team to win,” but that his style won’t be sustainable for the Rockets throughout the playoffs.

The reigning MVP hung 44 points on the Phoneix Suns in a 118-110 road win Monday night.

Per ESPN:

“Well, I think he has to do what he has to do in order for his team to win,” Bryant said in an interview with ESPN’s The Jump. “And there’s certain levels to it. So, there’s the style of play in which he’s using, which I’m not a fan of in terms of winning championships. I don’t think that style’s ever gonna win championships.”

“But at the same time, you have to keep your team’s head above water to win games,” Bryant told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols and Tracy McGrady. “So, you have to do what you have to do to win games. And he’s doing it.”

Harden extended his streak of scoring at least 30 points to 27 games on Monday night with 44 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists in a 118-110 win over the Phoenix Suns. It is the third longest such streak, behind Wilt Chamberlain’s streaks of 65 and 31.

