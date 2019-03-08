Kobe Bryant Says Ben Simmons Has ‘Got to Get a Jump Shot’

by March 08, 2019
220

Kobe Bryant has one important piece of advice for Ben Simmons: develop a jumper, young man.

The Black Mamba cautions that Simmons will otherwise live to regret it by the time his career ends.

Bryant adds that he’s amazed by the 22-year-old NBA All-Star’s ability to dominate games without being able to shoot.

Per news.com.au (via The Herald Sun):

“He’s got to get a jump shot,’’ Bryant said. “It sounds stupid and all that but I’m dead ass serious.

“Because if not, he will regret it when his career is over.’’

He said Simmons ability to dominate NBA games without a reliable jump shot is “astonishing” — and also predicts the Melbourne product still has a bright future ahead of him.

“I think his development will come in shooting obviously,” Bryant added. “At some point he’s got to be able to shoot that ball. Jason Kidd, when he came in the league, wasn’t a great shooter, but he worked to the point where he became one of the best three-point shooters we’ve had in our league in history.

“That will be his next progression. That being said, even without that, he’s been able to dominate and take that city of Philadelphia to a place where it hasn’t been in a very long time.”

Related Kobe Bryant: Ben Simmons Should Rebuild Jumper

  
You Might Also Like

Joel Embiid: ‘I Expect to Be Back By Next Week’

4 days ago
1,667

Report: Warriors, Sixers Interested in Signing Andrew Bogut

4 days ago
2,153

‘Mamba Mentality’: Dwyane Wade Stuns Warriors on Game-Winning Three

1 week ago
3,396
The Post Up

Post Up: Kyle Kuzma Wins MVP as Team USA Beats Team World in Rising Stars Challenge

3 weeks ago
1,615
NBA

Scottie Pippen Says LeBron James Lacks ‘Clutch Gene’

3 weeks ago
5,995
NBA

Markelle Fultz Feeling ‘at Home Already’ in Orlando

3 weeks ago
7,876

TRENDING


Most Recent

Kobe Bryant Says Ben Simmons Has ‘Got to Get a Jump Shot’

2 hours ago
220

Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘It’s Amazing That I Can Just Work in Silence’

2 hours ago
141

Vince Carter: ‘I Think I Could Give it Another Year’

2 hours ago
71

DeAndre Jordan: ‘People Think You’re 30 and Think You’re Old’

2 hours ago
75

‘We’ve Got Four Years’: Lakers to Monitor LeBron James’ Workload

2 hours ago
154