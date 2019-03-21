Kobe Bryant: ‘Seasons Like This Are What Make the Championships Worth it’

Kobe Bryant‘s advice for LeBron James and the Lakers is to simply “keep pushing.”

Utterly disappointing seasons such as this one “are what make the championships worth it,” according to Bryant.

Kobe adds that Magic Johnson and the rest of the front-office in Los Angeles need to remain patient and “make smart decisions.”

Per Sporting News:

“It was unfortunate because it got hit with so many injuries in rapid succession,” Bryant said on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “When they were rolling, I mean, they were playing very well, I think exceeding people’s expectations. But then they got hit with all these injuries. Kind of set ’em back, knocked them off-kilter a little bit. It’s hard to reboot that and so now they get caught in that rut. But next year should be better.”

When asked what advice he would give Johnson, Bryant said: “It’s just a matter of being patient. Obviously they’ll make smart decisions. You have opportunities, things, pieces that you can trade, assets of that sort, or you can stay with the young guys who are extremely talented and have great upside and let them develop. Either direction you go should be a good direction.”

As for what he would tell veteran James as he tries to turn the franchise around: Don’t give up.

“You just gotta keep pushing,” Bryant said. “Seasons like this are what make the championships worth it.”