Kobe Bryant: Shaquille O’Neal Would Be the G.O.A.T. if He Worked Harder

Kobe Bryant says former Lakers teammate Shaquille O’Neal would be the greatest player ever if he hadn’t been such a “lazy ass” during his NBA career.

Bryant adds that he would have a dozen championships (instead of the three rings they won together in Los Angeles) had O’Neal worked harder.

Kobe Bryant Says He Woulda Won 12 Rings If Shaq Wasn't So Lazy! https://t.co/Tc1DGWOjX4 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) August 27, 2019

Kobe and Shaq have grown closer during their respective retirements, and The Black Mamba never shies away from sharing his unvarnished opinion with The Diesel.

Per TMZ:

“He’s be the greatest of all time,” Bryant said. “He’d be the first to tell you that.” “I wish he was in the gym—I would’ve had 12 f*cking rings!” Kobe says he’s not saying anything publicly he hasn’t already said to Shaq in private. “Me and Shaq sit down all the time and I say, ‘Dude if your lazy ass was in shape …'”

