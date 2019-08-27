Kobe Bryant: Shaquille O’Neal Would Be the G.O.A.T. if He Worked Harder

by August 27, 2019
560

Kobe Bryant says former Lakers teammate Shaquille O’Neal would be the greatest player ever if he hadn’t been such a “lazy ass” during his NBA career.

Bryant adds that he would have a dozen championships (instead of the three rings they won together in Los Angeles) had O’Neal worked harder.

Kobe and Shaq have grown closer during their respective retirements, and The Black Mamba never shies away from sharing his unvarnished opinion with The Diesel.

Per TMZ:

“He’s be the greatest of all time,” Bryant said. “He’d be the first to tell you that.”

“I wish he was in the gym—I would’ve had 12 f*cking rings!”

Kobe says he’s not saying anything publicly he hasn’t already said to Shaq in private.

“Me and Shaq sit down all the time and I say, ‘Dude if your lazy ass was in shape …'”

Related Shaquille O’Neal: Kobe Bryant Disrespected in G.O.A.T. Debate

     
You Might Also Like
deaaron fox usa basketball

De’Aaron Fox Is The FUTURE of the Kings! 👑 FIBA World Cup Highlights

4 hours ago
75
Jeremy Lin of the Toronto Raptors

Jeremy Lin To Sign With Beijing Ducks

12 hours ago
1,594

Lakers To Waive Aric Holman

1 day ago
1,355

Dwight Howard Clears Waivers, Will Sign With Lakers

1 day ago
1,468

HS Hoopers Brought BANDS to NYC? 💰 | SLAM Point ‘Em Out

1 day ago
100

Wayne Ellington: Knicks Will Be ‘Picking Guys Up All 94 Feet’

1 day ago
3,208

TRENDING


Most Recent

Kobe Bryant: Shaquille O’Neal Would Be the G.O.A.T. if He Worked Harder

2 hours ago
560
deaaron fox usa basketball

De’Aaron Fox Is The FUTURE of the Kings! 👑 FIBA World Cup Highlights

4 hours ago
75

Andre Drummond ‘Excited’ to Hit Free Agency Next Summer

9 hours ago
3,189
Jeremy Lin of the Toronto Raptors

Jeremy Lin To Sign With Beijing Ducks

12 hours ago
1,594

Washington Wizards Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

19 hours ago
1,109

Lakers To Waive Aric Holman

1 day ago
1,355