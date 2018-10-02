Kobe Bryant Speaks On Legendary ‘Don’t Flinch’ Moment

by October 02, 2018
1,295

On Tuesday, Twitter started buzzing about the legendary moment when Matt Barnes pump faked the ball at Kobe Bryant‘s face and he didn’t flinch.

An overhead angle of the moment suggested to some that the Black Mamba wasn’t actually standing in front of Barnes at the time:

Bryant responded to what people are calling #FlinchGate, per Chris Martin Palmer:

We agree, Kobe.

Video via The Basketball Fail.

