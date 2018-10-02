Kobe Bryant Speaks On Legendary ‘Don’t Flinch’ Moment

On Tuesday, Twitter started buzzing about the legendary moment when Matt Barnes pump faked the ball at Kobe Bryant‘s face and he didn’t flinch.

An overhead angle of the moment suggested to some that the Black Mamba wasn’t actually standing in front of Barnes at the time:

He wasnt standing in front of him when he did it my whole life is a lie pic.twitter.com/8pGF2IRAjQ — Sherwob Holmes (@World_Wide_Wob) October 2, 2018

Bryant responded to what people are calling #FlinchGate, per Chris Martin Palmer:

Just talked to Kobe a couple minutes ago about this. He hadn’t heard about it yet. He wasn’t worried. At all. “You gotta remember I was swaying. He did it and I didn’t balk.” https://t.co/8nR2wHNIX4 — Chris Martin Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) October 2, 2018

We agree, Kobe.

Nah it’s real, forget what you heard. pic.twitter.com/st5mBrwBLf — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 2, 2018

Video via The Basketball Fail.

