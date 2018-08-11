Kobe Bryant Teaches Alabama Football Team About Leadership 🙌

by August 11, 2018
258

Five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant went to Alabama University to talk to the football team about leadership, and dropped some serious knowledge. Check out the video below:

“To be an effective leader you have to be a really good listener, and not to what’s being said, but to what’s not being said. You have to be really observant, that was a big transition for me, I went from being a scorer and a floor general to, now, with Pau [Gasol] and Lamar [Odom] trying to win another championship, to being a leader. That meant putting others first.

“[Your teammates] all have things that they want to accomplish as individuals. As a leader, you’re like OK, what are those things? And how can I help them accomplish that within the system and structure that we have collectively?”

Mamba mentality.

RELATED
Kobe Bryant: ‘Why Didn’t the Lakers Draft’ Jayson Tatum

 
You Might Also Like
SLAMTV

Kobe Bryant: ‘Why Didn’t the Lakers Draft’ Jayson Tatum

2 weeks ago
17,372
NBA

Report: LeBron James to Focus on Post Play With the Lakers

1 month ago
18,213
NBA

Kobe Bryant: Laker Dreams ‘Substantially Bigger Now’ With LeBron James

1 month ago
3,916
NBA

LeBron James Called Kobe Bryant Prior to Choosing the Lakers

1 month ago
37,826
NBA

Who Has the Best Twitter Fingers in the NBA? 😂🤔

1 month ago
834
Nike Kobe AD NXT 360
Photos

The Nike Kobe AD NXT 360 is the Next Generation of Basketball Sneakers

1 month ago
9,586
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Kobe Bryant Teaches Alabama Football Team About Leadership 🙌

4 hours ago
258

John Wall Takes On Terry Rozier in Private NBA Run 👀

5 hours ago
1,317

Tyus Jones, Royce White and More Do Work at Twin Cities Pro-Am 💪

7 hours ago
785

Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘I Was the Next Chosen One Since I Arrived in the NBA’

1 day ago
3,742

John Wall: Wizards Among Eastern Conference Elite

1 day ago
1,133