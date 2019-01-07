Kobe Bryant Tells Panicking Lakers Fans to ‘Relax’

The Los Angeles Lakers (21-19) have lost three in a row, but Kobe Bryant wants their rabid fanbase to “relax” and not overreact.

Bryant points out that three key players are currently out with injuries.

Relax. Entire squad is damn near out. Were playing pretty well before that #gethealthy #lakerfam https://t.co/ZvYYIxmY4R — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 7, 2019

The Lakers are 1-5 without LeBron James, who will miss at least two more games with a strained groin.

Per the LA Times:

“It’s a significant stretch because it’s an opportunity for us, it’s an opportunity for young players to grow and establish themselves, with LeBron out, with Rondo out,” veteran center Tyson Chandler said. “It gives other guys an opportunity to step up so when those guys come back we can be in the rhythm, guys can be feeling good about what they’re doing out there. But we’ve got to take advantage of it.” [Lance] Stephenson was asked if it feels like the Lakers are letting their overarching goals slip away. “A little bit,” Stephenson said. “Right now is our down time. And I think we gonna go on a run. I think we gotta stay positive and confident in each other and this group that we got right now. No excuses and just play basketball, man. I think the guys just thinking too much; we just gotta play. Play like we normally play, and play without thinking.”

Related

Luke Walton: Lakers Need ‘More Passion’ from Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball