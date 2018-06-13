Kobe Bryant Won’t Sit in Lakers Free Agency Meetings

If the Lakers need Kobe Bryant to help recruit marquee free agents this summer, he’s game, but don’t expect him to be in the room when the pitch happens.

Bryant’s agent, Rob Pelinka, serves as the GM in Los Angeles.

Kobe expects the Purple and Gold to do just fine in free agency.

