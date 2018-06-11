Kostas Antetokounmpo will keep his name in the 2018 NBA Draft and has cancelled all his remaining private workouts with teams, reports ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

Kostas, the 20-year-old younger brother of All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo, is considered a raw prospect with excellent physical tools.

Kostas Antetokounmpo will keep his name in the 2018 NBA Draft at the early-entry deadline, a source tells ESPN. The 6'10 Greek forward has mysteriously elected to cancel all of his remaining scheduled private NBA workouts. Expect rampant speculation among NBA teams as to why. — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 11, 2018

