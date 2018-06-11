Report: Kostas Antetokounmpo Stays in NBA Draft, Cancels All Workouts

by June 11, 2018
2,737
Kostas Antetokounmpo nba draft workouts

Kostas Antetokounmpo will keep his name in the 2018 NBA Draft and has cancelled all his remaining private workouts with teams, reports ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

Kostas, the 20-year-old younger brother of All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo, is considered a raw prospect with excellent physical tools.

RELATED:
Kostas Antetokounmpo, Giannis’ brother, Declaring For NBA Draft

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Kings and Mavericks Open To Moving Down in 2018 Draft

8 hours ago
7,068
NBA

Report: Luka Doncic to Remain in the 2018 NBA Draft 🇸🇮

12 hours ago
1,129
NBA

DeAndre Ayton: ‘I Know I’m Going No. 1’ After Workout with Suns

5 days ago
848
NBA

Report: Kawhi Leonard and Gregg Popovich to Meet Prior to NBA Draft

5 days ago
7,319
NBA

Report: Mo Bamba Posts Sprint Time Faster Than John Wall, Russell Westbrook ⚡️

7 days ago
32,409
NBA

Report: Celtics Interested In Mo Bamba, Could Move Up In Draft

2 weeks ago
4,555
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
Kostas Antetokounmpo nba draft workouts

Report: Kostas Antetokounmpo Stays in NBA Draft, Cancels All Workouts

6 hours ago
2,737

LeBron Says Playing in the NBA with His Son Would Be His ‘Greatest Achievement’

7 hours ago
2,972

Gary Payton: Bronny James Committed to Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles 🎓

7 hours ago
72,618

Report: Kings and Mavericks Open To Moving Down in 2018 Draft

8 hours ago
7,068
Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma

Lonzo Ball Releases ‘Kylie Kuzma,’ Diss Track About Kyle Kuzma

8 hours ago
21,830