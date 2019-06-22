The New York Knicks will sign UCLA guard Kris Wilkes to a two-way contract, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports. Wilkes averaged 17.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game during his sophomore season.

Wilkes will join a rebuilding Knicks club that hasn’t been afraid to give undrafted players and journeymen free agents opportunities over the years. Last year New York saw emerging young guards Allonzo Trier and Kadeem Allen prove that they could be rotation players in the league.

Wilkes will split his time between the big league club in New York City and the franchise’s G League affiliate in Westchester.