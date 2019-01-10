‘Kuz is Scary’: Kyle Kuzma Drops 41 Points on Detroit

Kyle Kuzma erupted for a career-high 41 points Wednesday night, torching the team he grew up watching and rooting for in Flint, Michigan.

Kuzma’s big night led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 113-100 win against the visiting Detroit Pistons.

Michael Beasley chipped in 19 points on his 30th birthday, 15 coming in the fourth quarter.

“If I’m a great scorer, Kuz is scary. Confidence (is key for Kuzma). He took a lot of shots that a lot of guys wouldn’t look at, especially his late threes,” Beasley said. “As long as he keeps his foot on the gas, the sky is the limit.” Kuzma had 22 points in the third quarter, hitting four 3-pointers to get the crowd on its feet and scoring on consecutive goaltending calls. He joined Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, James Harden and James with 40-plus points in three quarters this season. “Pretty cool,” Kuzma said. “That’s the team I grew up watching. My fondest memories is them beating the Lakers.”

