Kyle Korver, Milwaukee Bucks Agree To One-Year Deal

The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed on a one-year deal with veteran sharpshooter Kyle Korver, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Korver spent last season with the Utah Jazz but has bounced around the NBA since getting included in the Mike Conley trade.

The 38-year-old veteran has shot a staggering .429 from beyond the arc over the course of the past 16 seasons and will help open the floor for club superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

In a subsequent tweet about the signing, Wojnarowski reports that Korver was torn between Milwaukee and Philadelphia. Korver’s arrival in Milwaukee will reunite him with head coach Mike Budenholzer. Budenholzer coach Korver as a member of the Atlanta Hawks.