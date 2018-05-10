Kyle Korver: ‘We Can’t Just Stand and Watch LeBron’

LeBron James‘ dominance this postseason has reduced his teammates to pop culture laughingstocks, but in order for Cleveland to win the NBA title, Kyle Korver knows they “can’t just stand and watch” No. 23.

Korver, however, admits that being a spectator is an easy trap to fall into when playing alongside LeBron.

Inside the weird, devastating, completely off-ball two-man game that helped revive Cleveland's offense and give the Cavs an option beyond, "LeBron, please score": https://t.co/tJeOo2v7bD — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) May 9, 2018

And while it may be easy to dismiss and laugh at “the other Cavs,” they stepped up in their second-round sweep of the Toronto Raptors.

Per ESPN: