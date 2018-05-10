Kyle Korver: ‘We Can’t Just Stand and Watch LeBron’

by May 10, 2018
705

LeBron James‘ dominance this postseason has reduced his teammates to pop culture laughingstocks, but in order for Cleveland to win the NBA title, Kyle Korver knows they “can’t just stand and watch” No. 23.

Korver, however, admits that being a spectator is an easy trap to fall into when playing alongside LeBron.

And while it may be easy to dismiss and laugh at “the other Cavs,” they stepped up in their second-round sweep of the Toronto Raptors.

Per ESPN:

[Kevin] Love and Korver are second and third, respectively, on the team in postseason scoring. Cleveland piled up 125 points per 100 possessions against Toronto in 99 minutes with LeBron, Love and Korver on the floor, and outscored the Raptors by 41 points over that time, per NBA.com. Korver and Love are 50-of-117 combined from deep — 43 percent — in the playoffs.

When Love feels like a participant, and not a bystander, he tends to play with more spirit on both ends. “We can’t just stand and watch LeBron,” Korver says. “That’s a trap we all fall into. It’s fine to do that sometimes. But we have to stay involved.”

      
You Might Also Like
kevin love chris bosh rarefied air
NBA

Love: ‘Rarefied Air’ Being Mentioned With Chris Bosh

1 day ago
2,146
NBA

Kyle Lowry: Raptors’ Season a ‘Wasted Year’

1 day ago
1,125
NBA

Enes Kanter Challenges LeBron James to Join the Knicks

2 days ago
1,357
Kicks

NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

2 days ago
1,470
NBA

LeBron James: My Confidence In Teammates ‘Never Wavered’

2 days ago
1,017
NBA

Report: Rodney Hood Refused To Enter Game 4 In 4th Quarter

2 days ago
8,939
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Shareef O’Neal’s Official Senior Year Mixtape Is LIT 🔥

30 mins ago
60

Rick Carlisle Denies Rumors He Is Interested In Bucks’ Head Coaching Job

34 mins ago
84

Several Celtics Annoyed Joel Embiid Walked Off The Court Without Shaking Hands

1 hour ago
1,753

5⭐️ Guard Tyrese Maxey Joins Loaded 2019 Kentucky Backcourt

2 hours ago
128

Kyle Korver: ‘We Can’t Just Stand and Watch LeBron’

3 hours ago
705