Kyle Kuzma: ‘Obviously There’s Something Wrong With This Team’

by March 04, 2019
“There’s something wrong with this team,” Kyle Kuzma told reporters Saturday night after the Lakers fell 118-109 in Phoenix, their worst loss of the season to date.

Kuzma says he is “not really sure right now” how to right the ship in Los Angeles.

LeBron James didn’t want to “heap negativity” following the brutal loss to the Suns.

Per The LA Times and AP:

“Obviously there’s something wrong with this team, and it’s up to us to try to fix it,” Kyle Kuzma said. “But not really sure right now.”

The four-time league MVP was frustrated at times with Phoenix’s defense and his team’s inability to hang with the NBA’s worst team.

But, as he has so many times, James tried to lead the Lakers back.

“We needed this game for obvious reasons,” said James, who had 27 points, 16 assists and nine rebounds. “It is just unfortunate with the opportunities we’ve had that we haven’t been able to seize the opportunity.”

