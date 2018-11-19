Kyle Kuzma Says LeBron James ‘Can Score With the Best of Them’

by November 19, 2018
255

Kyle Kuzma has spoken highly of LeBron James since he signed with the Lakers earlier this summer. After James’ season-high 51 points Sunday night against Miami, Kuzma said James could “score with the best of them.”

Per Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

Kyle Kuzma echoed the amazement. “He can score with the best of them,” he said. “People always talk about his facilitating and pass-first mentality, but he can probably average 40 if he wanted to.”

This was James’ 12th career 50-point game as he joined Bernard King, Jamal Crawford, Moses Malone and Wilt Chamberlain as the only players to score 50-plus points with three different franchises.

“I’ve played for three very, very historic franchises in the time that I played,” James said. “Obviously, in Miami we did some historical things. In Cleveland we was able to do some historical [things]. And obviously the Lakers [name] speaks for itself, what they’ve been able to do. And so, my teammates, my coaching staff, they just put that trust in me to go out and make plays, and I just try to be as efficient as possible when I’m on the floor and make things happen.”

