Kyle Kuzma Sidelined Through Mid-October With Foot Injury

by September 27, 2019
34
Kyle Kuzma of the Los Angeles Lakers

MOST RECENT

The same foot injury that kept Kyle Kuzma off the Team USA roster for the FIBA World Cup will sideline the forward through mid-October. Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times writes that the 24-year-old suffered a stress reaction in his left foot.

If not treated appropriately, a stress reaction can turn into a stress fracture which would keep Kuzma out of action for even longer. For that reason, Kuzma will be shelved at the start of training camp and will undergo an MRI when the team returns from its preseason trip abroad.

The Lakers will return from China on October 13 and an MRI conducted then will reveal the next steps for Kuzma’s rehabilitation.

Kuzma averaged 18.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for the Lakers last season and is intent on establishing himself as the deadly third option the team could benefit from behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

As Ganguli outlines in her feature, the Lakers were adamant about keeping Kuzma through the process of trading for Davis, it only makes sense that they’re being as cautious as possible when navigating this foot injury.

   
You Might Also Like
Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant Fully Cleared Following Knee Surgery

1 min ago
4
noah farrakhan

Is Noah Farrakhan The Flashiest Guard in High School Basketball?! 👀

28 mins ago
20
Victor Oladipo of the Indiana Pacers

No Timetable For Victor Oladipo’s Return From Quad Injury

34 mins ago
44

Brett Brown: Sixers ‘Not Going to Hunt Threes’ for Ben Simmons

3 hours ago
201

Nets Sign Lance Thomas

5 hours ago
166

NBA Requiring Teams to Certify Players’ Height and Age

17 hours ago
3,142

TRENDING


Most Recent
Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant Fully Cleared Following Knee Surgery

1 min ago
4
Kyle Kuzma of the Los Angeles Lakers

Kyle Kuzma Sidelined Through Mid-October With Foot Injury

16 mins ago
34
noah farrakhan

Is Noah Farrakhan The Flashiest Guard in High School Basketball?! 👀

28 mins ago
20
Victor Oladipo of the Indiana Pacers

No Timetable For Victor Oladipo’s Return From Quad Injury

34 mins ago
44

JJ Barea: Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis Can Be NBA’s Best Duo

3 hours ago
677

Brett Brown: Sixers ‘Not Going to Hunt Threes’ for Ben Simmons

3 hours ago
201